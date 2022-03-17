TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 15,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total transaction of C$1,932,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,857,007.91.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total transaction of C$3,412,500.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00.

TFI International stock traded up C$1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$131.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$134.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$87.52 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

A number of research firms have commented on TFII. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.07.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.