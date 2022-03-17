TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 15,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total transaction of C$1,932,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,857,007.91.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total transaction of C$3,412,500.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00.
TFI International stock traded up C$1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$131.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$134.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$87.52 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.
TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
