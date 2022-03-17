TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Up 19.4% in February

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 801,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 0.42. TFS Financial has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 662,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

