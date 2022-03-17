The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Stephen F. Dowdle Sells 6,000 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Stephen F. Dowdle sold 6,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,811. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.