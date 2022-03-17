The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $945.16

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 945.16 ($12.29) and traded as low as GBX 893.30 ($11.62). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 926 ($12.04), with a volume of 80,320 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 945.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,113.79. The company has a market capitalization of £381.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

About The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

