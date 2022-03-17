The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 1.6% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,817,000 after purchasing an additional 311,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX traded up $6.33 on Thursday, reaching $116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.