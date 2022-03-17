The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

NYSE:BA traded up $9.10 on Thursday, reaching $188.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,077,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,344. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.