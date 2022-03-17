The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

BA traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,077,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,344. The firm has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.22. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

