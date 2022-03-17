The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

