The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,413,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

