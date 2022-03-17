The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Monica Howard Douglas Sells 14,122 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $59.96. 694,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,636,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

