The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 224,049 shares.The stock last traded at $74.05 and had previously closed at $76.26.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.
The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.