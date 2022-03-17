The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 224,049 shares.The stock last traded at $74.05 and had previously closed at $76.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

