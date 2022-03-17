The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eastern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Eastern by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Eastern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastern alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EML stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202. The firm has a market cap of $152.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. Eastern has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.