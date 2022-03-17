The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $628.59

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 628.59 ($8.17) and traded as high as GBX 631 ($8.21). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 629 ($8.18), with a volume of 472,445 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 628.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 621.56. The company has a quick ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 58.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

