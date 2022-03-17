The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $340.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.14. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

