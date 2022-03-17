The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $11.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,007. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

