The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.04. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 37,076 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

