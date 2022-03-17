The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.04. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 37,076 shares.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
