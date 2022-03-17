The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $277.76 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

