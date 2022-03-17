The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 452.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

