The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.17. Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTW opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.77 million, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 2.21.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

