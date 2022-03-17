The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $345.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

