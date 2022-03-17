The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 11.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $149.76. 6,908,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,742. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.