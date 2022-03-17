The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

PGR stock opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.