The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,022,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 1,689,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,189.6 days.

Shares of SGGEF stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.