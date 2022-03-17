The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $878.64

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 878.64 ($11.43) and traded as high as GBX 895 ($11.64). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.57), with a volume of 154,475 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 878.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 823.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £588.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider James Robert Will sold 2,530 shares of The Scottish Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($12.02), for a total transaction of £23,377.20 ($30,399.48).

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

