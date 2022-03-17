The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 109,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,238. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.89. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Shyft Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Shyft Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,896 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

