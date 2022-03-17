The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 10,300 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $551,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JOE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 147,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,328. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

