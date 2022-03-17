The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,690,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $19,061,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $209,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

