The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $181.17.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

