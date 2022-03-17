The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.14. 10,638,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,762,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average is $159.09. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $196.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

