The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.18. 266,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,762,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average is $158.83.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

