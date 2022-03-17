The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,190

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,240 ($29.13) to GBX 2,190 ($28.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 1,945 ($25.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 2,030 ($26.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.75).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,837 ($23.89) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,702.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,709.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The stock has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.