Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lowered by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $186,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $572.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,723. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.63 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

