Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.34 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $879.07 million and $31.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00196832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00377990 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00058045 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.