Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Thomas Cook Group plc (OTCMKTS:TCKGY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 26.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Thomas Cook Group alerts:

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKGY)

Thomas Cook Group Plc engages in the provision of travel services. The company was founded on February 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.