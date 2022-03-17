Thore Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $87,160.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $10,778.67 and approximately $87,160.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.26 or 0.00273030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001595 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

