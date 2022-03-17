ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDUP. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 668,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,230. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter worth $1,245,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

