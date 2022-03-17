Throne (THN) Market Cap Achieves $43.22 Million

Throne (THN) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Throne has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $43.22 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.30 or 0.06840484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,842.73 or 0.99912127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041371 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

