thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.99 ($15.38).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.78) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA TKA opened at €9.42 ($10.36) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.26. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($29.68).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.