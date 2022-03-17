thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given New €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.00 ($19.78) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.31) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

thyssenkrupp stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 57,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

