Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 551,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Get TIM alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Several analysts have commented on TIMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 114,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of TIM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 630,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TIM (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.