Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Update

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TITN opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.