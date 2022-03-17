Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TITN stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $654.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.64.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
