Titan Medical Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Titan Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 2,253.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 58.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.