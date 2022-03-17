Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 346,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.92. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Titan Medical by 2,253.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Titan Medical by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

