Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Shares of Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as high as C$1.83. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 96,915 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$203.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03.
About Titanium (CVE:TIC)
Read More
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.