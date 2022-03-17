TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,701.00

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $60.48 million and approximately $38,701.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00105226 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

