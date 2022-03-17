Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.27.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.72 on Thursday. Toast has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Toast by 4,086.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Toast by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

