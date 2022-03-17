TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

TODGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on TOD’S from €30.50 ($33.52) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:TODGF remained flat at $$56.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

