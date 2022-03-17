TokenPay Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $656,608.74 and approximately $48,120.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,855.70 or 1.00142360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00069300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021633 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016941 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

