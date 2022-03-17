Tony Pitt Buys 206,501 Shares of 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Rating) insider Tony Pitt acquired 206,501 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$190,806.92 ($137,271.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.06.

About 360 Capital Group (Get Rating)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

